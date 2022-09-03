U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 19,678 Shares of GSK plc (NYSE:GSK)

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in GSK plc (NYSE:GSK – Get Rating) by 9.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 225,497 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,678 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in GSK were worth $9,823,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its position in GSK by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 120,666 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,321,000 after purchasing an additional 3,292 shares during the period. We Are One Seven LLC purchased a new stake in GSK during the 4th quarter valued at $209,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD bought a new stake in GSK in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in GSK during the fourth quarter worth $1,588,000. Finally, Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC increased its position in GSK by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 16,595 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $732,000 after acquiring an additional 1,038 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 16.86% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of GSK from GBX 1,400 ($16.92) to GBX 1,600 ($19.33) in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating on shares of GSK in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. AlphaValue downgraded GSK to a “reduce” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on GSK from GBX 1,876 ($22.67) to GBX 1,850 ($22.35) in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of GSK in a research report on Friday, August 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, GSK has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,787.50.

GSK Trading Up 0.5 %

GSK Increases Dividend

GSK traded up $0.16 during trading on Friday, hitting $31.85. 8,153,482 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,729,324. GSK plc has a 1 year low of $31.47 and a 1 year high of $46.97. The firm has a market cap of $64.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.46. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.43.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.383 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $1.53 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.81%. This is a positive change from GSK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. GSK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.66%.

About GSK

GSK plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

