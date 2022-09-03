U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Has $7.08 Million Stake in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 5.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 33,346 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 1,881 shares during the quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $7,077,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TGT. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Target during the fourth quarter worth $1,094,330,000. Capital World Investors lifted its position in shares of Target by 22.9% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 8,941,995 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,069,535,000 after buying an additional 1,666,948 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in Target by 73.9% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,902,355 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $414,599,000 after acquiring an additional 808,485 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in Target by 1,140.3% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 701,790 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $148,934,000 after acquiring an additional 645,209 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Target by 40.3% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,148,499 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $497,249,000 after acquiring an additional 617,060 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on TGT. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Target to $210.00 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. MKM Partners lowered their price target on shares of Target from $163.00 to $161.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Target from $286.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. TheStreet downgraded Target from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Finally, Tigress Financial cut their price target on Target from $320.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $193.42.

In related news, insider John J. Mulligan sold 45,490 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.98, for a total transaction of $6,367,690.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 157,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,023,473.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, CAO Matthew A. Liegel sold 1,226 shares of Target stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.80, for a total transaction of $213,078.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,812 shares in the company, valued at $488,725.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider John J. Mulligan sold 45,490 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.98, for a total transaction of $6,367,690.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 157,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,023,473.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

TGT stock traded down $0.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $164.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,563,226 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,908,682. Target Co. has a 12 month low of $137.16 and a 12 month high of $268.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $157.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $186.69. The company has a market cap of $75.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.03.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 17th. The retailer reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.33). The company had revenue of $26.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.07 billion. Target had a net margin of 3.92% and a return on equity of 35.15%. The business’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.64 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Target Co. will post 8.16 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be given a dividend of $1.08 per share. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 16th. This is a boost from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. Target’s dividend payout ratio is 49.09%.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

