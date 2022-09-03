U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Has $29.93 Million Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,717 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 416 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up about 1.1% of U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $29,933,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOOG. SWS Partners bought a new position in shares of Alphabet in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Rational Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 120.0% in the first quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 11 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares during the period. Rather & Kittrell Inc. bought a new position in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Westchester Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Alphabet in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GOOG traded down $1.87 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $108.68. The company had a trading volume of 20,618,080 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,636,367. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $115.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $121.36. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $102.21 and a 1-year high of $152.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a current ratio of 2.81. The company has a market capitalization of $1.42 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.07.

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOG Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.27 by ($0.06). Alphabet had a return on equity of 28.65% and a net margin of 25.89%. The business had revenue of $57.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.55 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $27.26 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.2 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Ann Mather sold 280 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.15, for a total transaction of $32,242.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,420 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,315,013. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Ann Mather sold 280 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.15, for a total transaction of $32,242.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,420 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,315,013. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 847 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.33, for a total transaction of $96,837.51. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 24,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,749,865.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 43,069 shares of company stock worth $15,642,495 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on GOOG. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $165.00 to $155.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Alphabet from $139.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Alphabet from $158.75 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Alphabet from $300.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,290.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Alphabet currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $158.40.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

