U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) by 13.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 78,516 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 9,481 shares during the quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $14,347,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TRV. US Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Addison Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 293.5% during the first quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 181 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Johnson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Travelers Companies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.39% of the company’s stock.

Travelers Companies Price Performance

Shares of TRV stock traded down $0.60 on Friday, hitting $162.70. 1,244,368 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,354,327. The firm has a market cap of $38.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.29, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.62. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $145.40 and a 52 week high of $187.98. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $164.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $171.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.34.

Travelers Companies Announces Dividend

Travelers Companies ( NYSE:TRV Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The insurance provider reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.57. The firm had revenue of $9.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.29 billion. Travelers Companies had a net margin of 9.97% and a return on equity of 13.64%. The company’s revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.45 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 13.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be given a dividend of $0.93 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.29%. Travelers Companies’s payout ratio is 25.82%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on TRV shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $181.00 to $175.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 19th. Wolfe Research restated a “peer perform” rating on shares of Travelers Companies in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $183.00 to $165.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $184.00 to $177.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Travelers Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $174.60.

Insider Activity

In other Travelers Companies news, EVP Mojgan M. Lefebvre sold 2,945 shares of Travelers Companies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.33, for a total value of $495,731.85. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,020 shares in the company, valued at approximately $171,696.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.07% of the company’s stock.

Travelers Companies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

Read More

