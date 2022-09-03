U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 98,553 Shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating) by 12.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 898,530 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 98,553 shares during the quarter. Kinder Morgan makes up about 0.6% of U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $16,991,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of KMI. City State Bank bought a new position in Kinder Morgan in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan during the first quarter worth $29,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp raised its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 177.2% during the first quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 1,663 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,063 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 136.2% during the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,630 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 940 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership bought a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors own 61.12% of the company’s stock.

Kinder Morgan Trading Up 0.3 %

NYSE:KMI traded up $0.05 on Friday, reaching $18.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,079,381 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,854,004. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.01 and a 1-year high of $20.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market cap of $41.05 billion, a PE ratio of 17.03, a PEG ratio of 5.25 and a beta of 0.94. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $17.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.22.

Kinder Morgan Announces Dividend

Kinder Morgan ( NYSE:KMI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The pipeline company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 7.82% and a net margin of 13.76%. The firm had revenue of $5.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.23 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 63.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 1st were paid a $0.2775 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 29th. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.09%. Kinder Morgan’s payout ratio is 103.74%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

KMI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays boosted their target price on Kinder Morgan from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Kinder Morgan to $25.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Kinder Morgan to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, US Capital Advisors reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Kinder Morgan in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kinder Morgan has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.29.

Insider Buying and Selling at Kinder Morgan

In other news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.17, for a total transaction of $28,755.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 27,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $521,788.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.17, for a total transaction of $28,755.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 27,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $521,788.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP John W. Schlosser sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $54,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 28,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $516,942. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 12.51% of the company’s stock.

Kinder Morgan Company Profile

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas liquefaction and storage facilities.

Featured Articles

