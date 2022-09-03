U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 10,340 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) by 10.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 106,788 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after buying an additional 10,340 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $8,835,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ORCL. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in Oracle during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,330,000. 55I LLC grew its holdings in shares of Oracle by 30.4% in the 4th quarter. 55I LLC now owns 3,518 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $307,000 after buying an additional 820 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of Oracle by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 10,942 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $954,000 after buying an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Northcape Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Oracle during the 4th quarter worth $378,000. Finally, Meadow Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Oracle during the fourth quarter worth about $1,152,000. 41.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Oracle Stock Performance

Oracle stock traded down $0.62 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $74.68. 11,027,695 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,078,926. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $74.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.01. The firm has a market cap of $199.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.87. Oracle Co. has a 52 week low of $63.76 and a 52 week high of $106.34.

Oracle Dividend Announcement

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, June 13th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.14. Oracle had a negative return on equity of 193.58% and a net margin of 15.83%. The business had revenue of $11.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.65 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.40 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Oracle Co. will post 4.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 12th were issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 11th. Oracle’s payout ratio is 53.33%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently commented on ORCL. Credit Suisse Group set a $115.00 price target on Oracle in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $110.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a research note on Monday, June 20th. Citigroup set a $81.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a research report on Monday, June 20th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Oracle from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, UBS Group set a $75.00 target price on Oracle in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Oracle currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $89.77.

Insider Activity at Oracle

In other news, CEO Safra Catz sold 1,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.08, for a total transaction of $68,080,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,118,592 shares in the company, valued at $76,153,743.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Oracle news, insider Edward Screven sold 419,174 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.22, for a total value of $29,015,224.28. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,492,613 shares in the company, valued at approximately $172,538,671.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Safra Catz sold 1,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.08, for a total transaction of $68,080,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,118,592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $76,153,743.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 3,399,174 shares of company stock worth $232,369,224. Insiders own 43.40% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

