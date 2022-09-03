Twin Disc (NASDAQ:TWIN) Issues Earnings Results

Twin Disc (NASDAQ:TWIN – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Thursday. The industrial products company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.41, Fidelity Earnings reports. Twin Disc had a negative net margin of 5.31% and a positive return on equity of 1.03%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.02) EPS.

Twin Disc Stock Performance

NASDAQ:TWIN opened at $11.89 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $162.32 million, a PE ratio of -12.33 and a beta of 1.49. Twin Disc has a twelve month low of $7.91 and a twelve month high of $18.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Twin Disc

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Twin Disc by 47.0% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 32,315 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $293,000 after purchasing an additional 10,332 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Twin Disc by 5.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 36,205 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $328,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC grew its stake in shares of Twin Disc by 2.7% in the first quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 308,424 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,132,000 after purchasing an additional 8,162 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Twin Disc by 1.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 484,724 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,066,000 after purchasing an additional 8,719 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Twin Disc by 0.8% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 506,457 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,428,000 after buying an additional 4,079 shares during the period. 56.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Twin Disc Company Profile

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Twin Disc in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Twin Disc, Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells marine and heavy duty off-highway power transmission equipment worldwide. It operates through two segments, Manufacturing and Distribution. The company's products include marine transmissions, azimuth drives, surface drives, propellers, and boat management systems, as well as power-shift transmissions, hydraulic torque converters, power take-offs, industrial clutches, and controls systems.

