Tullow Oil (OTCMKTS:TUWLF) Trading 7.3% Higher

Tullow Oil plc (OTCMKTS:TUWLF – Get Rating) shot up 7.3% on Friday . The company traded as high as $0.59 and last traded at $0.59. 5,000 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 9% from the average session volume of 5,493 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.55.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target on shares of Tullow Oil in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.40.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.66.

Tullow Oil plc engages in the oil and gas exploration, development, and production activities primarily in Africa and South America. As of December 31, 2021, its portfolio comprised 30 licenses in 8 countries with 30 producing wells. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

