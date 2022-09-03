TrustFi Network (TFI) Trading Down 3.9% Over Last Week

TrustFi Network (TFI) traded 0% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on September 3rd. One TrustFi Network coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0098 or 0.00000050 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. TrustFi Network has a market capitalization of $193,492.88 and $35,264.00 worth of TrustFi Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, TrustFi Network has traded 3.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- Tarality (TARAL) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005058 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 41.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $154.12 or 0.00779564 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002429 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001667 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $165.53 or 0.00837259 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00015601 BTC.
TrustFi Network Coin Profile
TrustFi Network’s official Twitter account is @trustfiorg.
TrustFi Network Coin Trading
