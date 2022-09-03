TrueDeck Price Reaches $0.0011 (TDP)

TrueDeck (TDP) traded 3.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on September 3rd. TrueDeck has a market cap of $32,502.36 and $11,418.00 worth of TrueDeck was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, TrueDeck has traded 0.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. One TrueDeck coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0011 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Filecoin (FIL) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.49 or 0.00032683 BTC.

XRUN (XRUN) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00002047 BTC.

Kyber Network Crystal Legacy (KNCL) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00008709 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000010 BTC.

OKC Token (OKT) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $16.80 or 0.00084637 BTC.

Bubblefong (BBF) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $8.22 or 0.00041421 BTC.

JUST (JST) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0272 or 0.00000137 BTC.

Render Token (RNDR) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002571 BTC.

Celer Network (CELR) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0173 or 0.00000087 BTC.

NEST Protocol (NEST) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0323 or 0.00000163 BTC.

About TrueDeck

TrueDeck (CRYPTO:TDP) is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. TrueDeck’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 30,717,516 coins. TrueDeck’s official Twitter account is @TrueDeckCasino and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for TrueDeck is truedeck.io. The official message board for TrueDeck is medium.com/@truedeck.

Buying and Selling TrueDeck

According to CryptoCompare, “TrueDeck is a Eos-based decentralized casino platform. With the help of smart-contracts and blockchain TrueDeck´s goal is to provide a truly transparent and cryptographically secured casino experience.TDP is an ERC20 compliant token that powers TrueDeck platform.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrueDeck directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TrueDeck should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TrueDeck using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

