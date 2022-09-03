Triple Point Income VCT plc (LON:TPVC) Declares Dividend of GBX 5.24

Triple Point Income VCT plc (LON:TPVC – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Friday, September 2nd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 6th will be given a dividend of GBX 5.24 ($0.06) per share on Friday, October 21st. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 6th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Triple Point Income VCT Price Performance

Shares of TPVC opened at GBX 7.50 ($0.09) on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of £4.20 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.50. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 7.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 7.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.93, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.51. Triple Point Income VCT has a 1 year low of GBX 3.20 ($0.04) and a 1 year high of GBX 73.50 ($0.89).

Triple Point Income VCT Company Profile

Triple Point Income VCT plc is a venture capital trust (VCT). The Company invests in a portfolio of VCT qualifying and non-qualifying unquoted investments. The Company invests in various sectors, such as cinema digitization, energy generation and infrastructure, and hydroelectric power. The Company has investment in finance companies, which provide short and medium term funding to a range of small and medium sized businesses.

