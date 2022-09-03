Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB) Shares Sold by Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc.

Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 51,100 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 1,625 shares during the period. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Trimble were worth $3,686,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TRMB. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Trimble in the 4th quarter valued at about $301,255,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in shares of Trimble by 10,875.6% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,212,913 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $105,754,000 after acquiring an additional 1,201,862 shares during the period. Select Equity Group L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Trimble by 31.7% in the 4th quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 4,076,035 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $355,389,000 after acquiring an additional 980,979 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc increased its stake in Trimble by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 8,512,207 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $741,152,000 after purchasing an additional 555,983 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Trimble by 20.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,228,118 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $232,875,000 after purchasing an additional 554,794 shares in the last quarter. 90.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Trimble alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Trimble from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Trimble from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Trimble in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Trimble from $100.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Trimble from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $67.00 in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.80.

Trimble Stock Performance

Trimble stock opened at $62.12 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $64.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Trimble Inc. has a 52 week low of $55.35 and a 52 week high of $95.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.30, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.57.

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.02. Trimble had a net margin of 13.76% and a return on equity of 14.63%. The business had revenue of $941.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $928.99 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.61 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Trimble Inc. will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Trimble

In other news, SVP Peter Large sold 2,188 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.32, for a total value of $156,048.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Peter Large sold 2,188 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.32, for a total transaction of $156,048.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Darryl R. Matthews sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.30, for a total value of $285,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 38,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,719,096.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 25,676 shares of company stock valued at $1,785,537. Company insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Trimble Profile

(Get Rating)

Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to enhance or transform their work processes worldwide. The company's Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for route selection and design; systems to guide and control construction equipment; software for 3D design and data sharing; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; program management solutions for construction owners; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; enterprise resource planning, project management, and project collaboration solutions; integrated site layout and measurement systems; cost estimating, scheduling, and project controls solutions; and applications for sub-contractors and trades.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Trimble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trimble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.