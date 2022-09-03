TradeStars (TSX) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $2,632.00

TradeStars (TSX) traded up 1.1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on September 3rd. TradeStars has a market cap of $123,362.66 and approximately $2,632.00 worth of TradeStars was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, TradeStars has traded 5.8% higher against the US dollar. One TradeStars coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0091 or 0.00000046 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- Tarality (TARAL) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005050 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 98.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $103.35 or 0.00521848 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001669 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002418 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $165.54 or 0.00835887 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.06 or 0.00015445 BTC.
TradeStars Coin Profile
TradeStars’ total supply is 48,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 13,548,646 coins. TradeStars’ official Twitter account is @tradestarsOK.
