TOWER (TOWER) Price Reaches $0.0036

TOWER (TOWER) traded 1% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on September 3rd. One TOWER coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0036 or 0.00000018 BTC on exchanges. TOWER has a market capitalization of $1.93 million and approximately $118,765.00 worth of TOWER was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, TOWER has traded up 2.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005056 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $19,781.63 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00004436 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005167 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005051 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002585 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $26.11 or 0.00131992 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.80 or 0.00034373 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00022244 BTC.

TOWER Coin Profile

TOWER (CRYPTO:TOWER) is a coin. Its genesis date was February 25th, 2021. TOWER’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 530,989,151 coins. TOWER’s official Twitter account is @CrazyDefenseEN.

Buying and Selling TOWER

According to CryptoCompare, “Crazy Defense Heroes is a tower defense mobile game, with a fantasy storyline, RPG characters and over 500 levels of innovative gameplay. These NFTs are rare collectibles representing in-game items, which can be sold at secondary markets. “

