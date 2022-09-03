Toro (NYSE:TTC) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Toro (NYSE:TTC – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $4.07-$4.17 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.10. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.51 billion-$4.51 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.50 billion. Toro also updated its FY22 guidance to $4.07-4.17 EPS.

Toro Stock Performance

Shares of Toro stock traded down $0.95 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $82.67. 350,124 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 500,671. Toro has a 12 month low of $71.86 and a 12 month high of $110.86. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $83.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $84.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.50. The company has a market capitalization of $8.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.68 and a beta of 0.77.

Toro (NYSE:TTC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 1st. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.06. Toro had a net margin of 8.67% and a return on equity of 30.52%. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.92 EPS. Toro’s quarterly revenue was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Toro will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Insiders Place Their Bets

A number of research firms recently weighed in on TTC. StockNews.com lowered shares of Toro from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, July 16th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Toro from $108.00 to $94.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st.

In other Toro news, VP Richard W. Rodier sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.30, for a total value of $317,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 23,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,879,092.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Toro news, VP Richard W. Rodier sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.30, for a total value of $317,200.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 23,696 shares in the company, valued at $1,879,092.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Richard M. Olson sold 12,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.33, for a total transaction of $961,758.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 9,575 shares in the company, valued at approximately $730,859.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 23,462 shares of company stock valued at $1,856,537 over the last three months. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Toro

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TTC. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Toro by 1.2% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 49,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,262,000 after purchasing an additional 563 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its stake in shares of Toro by 37.2% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 15,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,191,000 after buying an additional 4,200 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in shares of Toro by 7.6% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 60,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,309,000 after buying an additional 4,269 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Toro by 2.7% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 883,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,558,000 after buying an additional 23,223 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Toro by 9.2% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 37,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,180,000 after buying an additional 3,144 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.24% of the company’s stock.

Toro Company Profile

The Toro Company engages in the designing, manufacturing, marketing, and selling professional and residential equipment worldwide. The company's Professional segment offers turf and landscape equipment products, including sports fields and grounds mowing and maintenance equipment, golf course mowing and maintenance equipment, landscape contractor mowing equipment, landscape creation and renovation equipment, and other maintenance equipment; rental, specialty, and underground construction equipment; and snow and ice management equipment, such as snowplows, brush, snow thrower attachment, salt and sand spreaders, and related parts and accessories for light and medium duty trucks, utility task vehicles, skid steers, and front-end loaders.

