Toro (NYSE:TTC) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.06 EPS

Toro (NYSE:TTC – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.06, Briefing.com reports. Toro had a net margin of 8.67% and a return on equity of 30.52%. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.92 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Toro updated its FY22 guidance to $4.07-4.17 EPS and its FY 2022 guidance to $4.07-$4.17 EPS.

Toro Stock Performance

Toro stock opened at $82.67 on Friday. Toro has a 12-month low of $71.86 and a 12-month high of $110.86. The company has a market capitalization of $8.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.68 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $83.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $84.18.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Toro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 16th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Toro from $108.00 to $94.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other Toro news, VP Richard W. Rodier sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.30, for a total transaction of $317,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 23,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,879,092.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In other Toro news, Director Janet Katherine Cooper sold 5,192 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.58, for a total transaction of $449,523.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,077.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, VP Richard W. Rodier sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.30, for a total transaction of $317,200.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 23,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,879,092.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 23,462 shares of company stock valued at $1,856,537 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TTC. Durable Capital Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of Toro in the 1st quarter valued at about $150,798,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Toro by 336.6% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 932,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,751,000 after buying an additional 719,203 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Toro by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,864,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,921,000 after buying an additional 78,507 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Toro by 233.0% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 85,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,321,000 after buying an additional 59,932 shares during the period. Finally, Edgestream Partners L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Toro in the 1st quarter valued at about $4,590,000. 85.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Toro

The Toro Company engages in the designing, manufacturing, marketing, and selling professional and residential equipment worldwide. The company's Professional segment offers turf and landscape equipment products, including sports fields and grounds mowing and maintenance equipment, golf course mowing and maintenance equipment, landscape contractor mowing equipment, landscape creation and renovation equipment, and other maintenance equipment; rental, specialty, and underground construction equipment; and snow and ice management equipment, such as snowplows, brush, snow thrower attachment, salt and sand spreaders, and related parts and accessories for light and medium duty trucks, utility task vehicles, skid steers, and front-end loaders.

