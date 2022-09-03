Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL) Shares Sold by Jabodon PT Co.

Jabodon PT Co. lessened its stake in Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 58,097 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 2,629 shares during the period. Toll Brothers makes up approximately 1.7% of Jabodon PT Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Jabodon PT Co.’s holdings in Toll Brothers were worth $2,732,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its position in shares of Toll Brothers by 800.3% during the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 259,877 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $18,812,000 after buying an additional 231,013 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Toll Brothers by 12.2% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 31,294 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,265,000 after buying an additional 3,402 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of Toll Brothers by 14.9% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 19,718 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,427,000 after buying an additional 2,562 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Toll Brothers by 26.8% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 10,778 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $779,000 after buying an additional 2,278 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Toll Brothers by 40.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 841,586 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $60,923,000 after buying an additional 243,352 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Toll Brothers alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Toll Brothers from $67.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Toll Brothers from $49.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Wedbush decreased their target price on shares of Toll Brothers from $62.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Toll Brothers from $74.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Toll Brothers from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $56.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Toll Brothers presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.67.

Toll Brothers Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:TOL traded up $0.13 during trading on Friday, reaching $43.81. The company had a trading volume of 2,415,003 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,788,520. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $47.50 and its 200 day moving average is $48.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.04 billion, a PE ratio of 5.18 and a beta of 1.47. Toll Brothers, Inc. has a twelve month low of $40.19 and a twelve month high of $75.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 4.99.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 23rd. The construction company reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.05. Toll Brothers had a net margin of 10.62% and a return on equity of 18.93%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.87 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Toll Brothers, Inc. will post 9.74 EPS for the current year.

Toll Brothers Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, July 8th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 7th. Toll Brothers’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.46%.

About Toll Brothers

(Get Rating)

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for a range of detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Traditional Home Building and City Living. It also designs, builds, markets, and sells condominiums through Toll Brothers City Living.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TOL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Toll Brothers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toll Brothers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.