TMX Group Limited (TSE:X) Receives C$148.11 Average Price Target from Analysts

TMX Group Limited (TSE:X – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is C$148.11.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of TMX Group from C$149.00 to C$151.00 in a research report on Friday, August 12th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of TMX Group from C$151.00 to C$147.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. National Bankshares raised their price target on shares of TMX Group from C$138.00 to C$143.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Haywood Securities lowered their target price on shares of TMX Group to C$138.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on TMX Group from C$159.00 to C$160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th.

TMX Group Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of TSE:X opened at C$131.60 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of C$7.32 billion and a P/E ratio of 13.96. TMX Group has a 1-year low of C$121.42 and a 1-year high of C$141.82. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$130.05 and a 200 day moving average price of C$131.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.67, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.01.

TMX Group Dividend Announcement

TMX Group ( TSE:X Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported C$1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$1.73 by C$0.15. The firm had revenue of C$286.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$279.39 million. Sell-side analysts predict that TMX Group will post 7.6100004 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 26th were issued a $0.83 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.52%. TMX Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.30%.

About TMX Group

(Get Rating)

TMX Group Limited operates exchanges, markets, and clearinghouses primarily for capital markets in Canada and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Global Solutions, Insights & Analytics; Capital Formation; Derivatives Trading and Clearing; and Equities and Fixed Income Trading & Clearing.



