TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.05-$3.13 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.15. The company issued revenue guidance of $49.60 billion-$49.90 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $50.87 billion. TJX Companies also updated its Q3 2023 guidance to $0.77-$0.81 EPS.

TJX Companies Trading Down 0.5 %

TJX Companies stock traded down $0.32 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $63.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,023,242 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,877,592. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $61.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $61.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.47. TJX Companies has a 12 month low of $53.69 and a 12 month high of $77.35. The stock has a market cap of $73.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.92.

Get TJX Companies alerts:

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $11.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.05 billion. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 61.19% and a net margin of 6.77%. TJX Companies’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.79 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that TJX Companies will post 3.11 EPS for the current year.

TJX Companies Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 11th were issued a dividend of $0.295 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 10th. This represents a $1.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.86%. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.14%.

TJX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. William Blair reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of TJX Companies in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. StockNews.com cut TJX Companies from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. TheStreet raised TJX Companies from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on TJX Companies from $81.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $74.72.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO Scott Goldenberg sold 16,551 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total value of $1,125,468.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 102,576 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,975,168. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other TJX Companies news, Chairman Carol Meyrowitz sold 70,720 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.62, for a total transaction of $4,782,086.40. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 264,967 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,917,068.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Scott Goldenberg sold 16,551 shares of TJX Companies stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total value of $1,125,468.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 102,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,975,168. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 96,093 shares of company stock valued at $6,507,450. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TJX Companies

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TJX. Donaldson Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 3,882 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $235,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its position in TJX Companies by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 16,070 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $974,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. Kidder Stephen W grew its position in TJX Companies by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Kidder Stephen W now owns 76,012 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $4,604,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the period. Kinneret Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 14,220 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $861,000 after buying an additional 319 shares during the period. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 10,994 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $666,000 after buying an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. 90.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About TJX Companies

(Get Rating)

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for TJX Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TJX Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.