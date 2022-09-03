TigerCash (TCH) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $1.57 Million

TigerCash (TCH) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on September 3rd. TigerCash has a total market capitalization of $377,649.01 and $1.57 million worth of TigerCash was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, TigerCash has traded down 3.4% against the dollar. One TigerCash coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0067 or 0.00000034 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Mixin (XIN) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $193.43 or 0.00974952 BTC.

RSK Smart Bitcoin (RBTC) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $19,804.75 or 0.99825090 BTC.

Measurable Data Token (MDT) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0254 or 0.00000128 BTC.

Fusion (FSN) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00001045 BTC.

Litecoin Cash (LCC) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Safe Haven (SHA) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Bitcoin Atom (BCA) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0557 or 0.00000281 BTC.

Bean Cash (BITB) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Sakura Bloom (SKB) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Manna (MANNA) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

About TigerCash

TigerCash is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. TigerCash’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 55,999,900 coins. The Reddit community for TigerCash is https://reddit.com/r/CoinTigerExchange. TigerCash’s official Twitter account is @Thr_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here. TigerCash’s official message board is medium.com/cointiger. TigerCash’s official website is www.cointiger.com.

Buying and Selling TigerCash

According to CryptoCompare, “Thorecash makes crypto-lending and investments accessible to the masses, cuts the red-tape. Thore platform simply aims to interconnect the $1 billion Crypto assets fractured across the world of crypto. The ThoreCash network is a blockchain purpose-designed for investments. It aims to connect fundraisers to investors with similar goals. And, the use of a distributed ledger system ensures a permanent record of lending and borrowing interactions on the platform. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TigerCash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TigerCash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TigerCash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

