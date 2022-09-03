The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) Shares Bought by Shelton Capital Management

Shelton Capital Management boosted its position in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,089 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Shelton Capital Management’s holdings in Estée Lauder Companies were worth $2,203,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. American National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 147.6% in the 1st quarter. American National Bank now owns 104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Icapital Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Estée Lauder Companies in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Key Financial Inc raised its position in Estée Lauder Companies by 2,180.0% in the 1st quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Estée Lauder Companies in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.96% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several research firms recently commented on EL. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $266.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Societe Generale reduced their price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies to $258.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $310.00 to $308.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Finally, DA Davidson cut their price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $342.00 to $318.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $318.65.
Insider Activity at Estée Lauder Companies
Estée Lauder Companies Stock Performance
Shares of EL opened at $248.32 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $88.74 billion, a PE ratio of 38.09, a P/E/G ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.97. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 52-week low of $225.39 and a 52-week high of $374.20. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $262.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $263.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.
Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 18th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $3.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.48 billion. Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 13.48% and a return on equity of 43.78%. The firm’s revenue was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.78 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 7.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Estée Lauder Companies Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be paid a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.97%. Estée Lauder Companies’s payout ratio is 36.81%.
About Estée Lauder Companies
The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. The company offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.
