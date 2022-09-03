The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) Stock Holdings Lowered by Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP

Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP reduced its holdings in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) by 40.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,025 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,046 shares during the quarter. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $746,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC purchased a new position in Coca-Cola during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Shore Point Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Coca-Cola in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Coca-Cola by 4,770.0% in the fourth quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 487 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 477 shares in the last quarter. Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. bought a new stake in Coca-Cola in the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Coca-Cola in the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. 68.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have commented on KO. StockNews.com raised shares of Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $76.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Credit Suisse Group set a $68.00 price objective on shares of Coca-Cola in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Coca-Cola in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $69.35.

Coca-Cola Price Performance

Shares of KO traded down $0.85 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $61.15. The stock had a trading volume of 11,809,821 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,096,189. The company’s fifty day moving average is $63.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The Coca-Cola Company has a 52 week low of $52.28 and a 52 week high of $67.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $264.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.67, a P/E/G ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 0.53.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.03. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 23.16% and a return on equity of 42.13%. The business had revenue of $11.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.57 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.68 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.46 EPS for the current year.

Coca-Cola Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 15th. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is currently 79.64%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Carolyn Everson acquired 983 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $62.29 per share, with a total value of $61,231.07. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,500 shares in the company, valued at $93,435. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Coca-Cola news, Director Carolyn Everson bought 983 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $62.29 per share, with a total value of $61,231.07. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $93,435. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Henrique Braun sold 11,318 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.35, for a total transaction of $728,313.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,828 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,468,981.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 45,830 shares of company stock valued at $2,939,961 in the last 90 days. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Coca-Cola

(Get Rating)

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; flavored and enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

Further Reading

