Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK) Shares Bought by Panagora Asset Management Inc.

Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK – Get Rating) by 2,349.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 64,822 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 62,176 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Tetra Tech were worth $10,692,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Tetra Tech by 156.8% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 208 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new position in shares of Tetra Tech during the first quarter worth $35,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Tetra Tech by 581.8% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in shares of Tetra Tech during the fourth quarter worth $60,000. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp lifted its position in shares of Tetra Tech by 3,553.8% during the fourth quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp now owns 475 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares in the last quarter. 85.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Northcoast Research assumed coverage on shares of Tetra Tech in a report on Friday, July 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Tetra Tech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 26th. Finally, Maxim Group cut their price target on shares of Tetra Tech from $215.00 to $190.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th.

TTEK opened at $132.91 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21. Tetra Tech, Inc. has a 12-month low of $118.55 and a 12-month high of $192.91. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $142.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $144.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.14 billion, a PE ratio of 27.46 and a beta of 0.90.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.69%. Tetra Tech’s payout ratio is 19.01%.

In other Tetra Tech news, Director J Christopher Lewis sold 16,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.62, for a total transaction of $2,412,816.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 70,496 shares in the company, valued at $10,124,635.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Kirsten M. Volpi sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.66, for a total transaction of $173,592.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,275 shares in the company, valued at $1,631,041.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director J Christopher Lewis sold 16,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.62, for a total transaction of $2,412,816.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 70,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,124,635.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Tetra Tech, Inc provides consulting and engineering services worldwide. The company operates through two segments Government Services Group (GSG) and Commercial/International Services Group (CIG). The GSG segment offers early data collection and monitoring, data analysis and information management, science and engineering applied research, engineering design, project management, and operations and maintenance services; and climate change and energy management consulting, as well as greenhouse gas inventory assessment, certification, reduction, and management services.

