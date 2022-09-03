Tencent (OTC:TCTZF) Trading Down 0.4%

Tencent Holdings Limited (OTC:TCTZF – Get Rating) was down 0.4% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $40.56 and last traded at $41.05. Approximately 11,464 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 75% from the average daily volume of 45,945 shares. The stock had previously closed at $41.20.

Tencent Price Performance

The business’s fifty day moving average is $41.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.69.

Tencent Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Tencent Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, provides value-added services (VAS) and Online advertising services in Mainland China and internationally. The company operates through VAS, Online Advertising, FinTech and Business Services, and Others segments. It offers online games and social network services; FinTech and cloud services, and online advertising services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Tencent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tencent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.