Temenos (OTCMKTS:TMNSF) Shares Down 3.4%

Shares of Temenos AG (OTCMKTS:TMNSF – Get Rating) fell 3.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $77.82 and last traded at $77.82. 200 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 27% from the average session volume of 274 shares. The stock had previously closed at $80.58.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Temenos in a report on Friday, July 8th. They set a “sell” rating and a $89.00 target price for the company.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $78.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $88.95.

Temenos AG develops, markets, and sells integrated banking software systems to banking and other financial institutions worldwide. The company provides Temenos Transact, a banking solution that offers banking software, and data and analytics; and Temenos Payments, a payment solution that gives banks real-time control, customer service experience, and cost efficiencies and risk management solutions.

