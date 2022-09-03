TELUS International (Cda) (NYSE:TIXT) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

TELUS International (Cda) (NYSE:TIXT – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.18-$1.23 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.55 billion-$2.60 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.57 billion.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TIXT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of TELUS International (Cda) from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of TELUS International (Cda) from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of TELUS International (Cda) from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of TELUS International (Cda) to $35.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Finally, William Blair reissued an outperform rating on shares of TELUS International (Cda) in a research note on Monday, May 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, TELUS International (Cda) presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $33.00.

TELUS International (Cda) Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE TIXT traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $28.27. The stock had a trading volume of 19,589 shares, compared to its average volume of 95,214. The business’s 50 day moving average is $28.07 and its 200-day moving average is $25.36. The company has a market cap of $7.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.25, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.92. TELUS International has a 52 week low of $20.73 and a 52 week high of $39.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

TELUS International (Cda) ( NYSE:TIXT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $624.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $619.40 million. TELUS International (Cda) had a net margin of 6.26% and a return on equity of 15.54%. As a group, analysts predict that TELUS International will post 1.13 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in shares of TELUS International (Cda) by 14.5% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,536,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,798,000 after purchasing an additional 699,567 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of TELUS International (Cda) by 22.4% during the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 700,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,059,000 after purchasing an additional 128,000 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of TELUS International (Cda) by 11.2% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 182,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,571,000 after purchasing an additional 18,400 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of TELUS International (Cda) by 73.7% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 119,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,962,000 after purchasing an additional 50,847 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of TELUS International (Cda) by 134.0% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 94,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,373,000 after purchasing an additional 54,275 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 17.70% of the company’s stock.

About TELUS International (Cda)

TELUS International (Cda) Inc provides customer experience and digital business services in Europe, North America, the Asia-Pacific, and the Central America. It offers digital experience solutions, such as AI and bots, omnichannel CX, mobility solutions, cloud contact center, big data, platform transformation, and UX/UI design; and customer experience solutions, including work anywhere/work from home, customer care, technical support, sales growth and retention, and healthcare/patient experience.

