Telos Trading 5.8% Lower This Week (TLOS)

Telos (TLOS) traded down 1.6% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on September 3rd. Telos has a market capitalization of $49.24 million and approximately $1.01 million worth of Telos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Telos coin can currently be bought for about $0.18 or 0.00000919 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Telos has traded down 5.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Telos Profile

Telos is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. Telos’ total supply is 355,208,371 coins and its circulating supply is 270,123,444 coins. Telos’ official website is telosfoundation.io. Telos’ official Twitter account is @HelloTelos and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Telos is /r/TelosNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Telos is a networked ecosystem enabling visionary leaders and communities to work together to build a new global economy. TLOS is the network's native digital asset required for voting the future direction of the network and staking or leasing to developers for computation and throughput. “

Buying and Selling Telos

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Telos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Telos should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Telos using one of the exchanges listed above.

