Tecnoglass (NASDAQ:TGLS) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at StockNews.com

Tecnoglass (NASDAQ:TGLS – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued on Thursday.

Separately, B. Riley upped their price objective on Tecnoglass from $32.00 to $34.00 in a report on Friday, August 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.00.

Tecnoglass Stock Performance

Shares of Tecnoglass stock opened at $22.30 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $21.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 2.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.21 and a beta of 1.90. Tecnoglass has a 52 week low of $16.05 and a 52 week high of $34.90.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tecnoglass

Tecnoglass ( NASDAQ:TGLS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $169.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $149.81 million. Tecnoglass had a return on equity of 39.73% and a net margin of 16.74%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Tecnoglass will post 2.57 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of TGLS. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Tecnoglass by 23.8% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,704,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,272,000 after acquiring an additional 519,444 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Tecnoglass by 107.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 994,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,114,000 after acquiring an additional 515,151 shares in the last quarter. Polaris Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tecnoglass by 71.7% in the first quarter. Polaris Capital Management LLC now owns 676,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,066,000 after acquiring an additional 282,400 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tecnoglass by 113.3% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 423,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,430,000 after acquiring an additional 224,837 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in shares of Tecnoglass in the fourth quarter worth about $2,411,000. 23.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Tecnoglass Company Profile

Tecnoglass Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, produces, markets, and installs architectural systems for the commercial and residential construction industries in Colombia, the United States, Panama, and internationally. The company offers low emissivity, laminated/thermo-laminated, thermo-acoustic, tempered, silk-screened, curved, and digital print glass products.

Featured Articles

