TClarke (LON:CTO) Stock Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $152.23

TClarke plc (LON:CTO – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 152.23 ($1.84) and traded as low as GBX 134.10 ($1.62). TClarke shares last traded at GBX 136.25 ($1.65), with a volume of 81,055 shares changing hands.

TClarke Stock Up 0.6 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.61, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 157.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 152.23. The firm has a market capitalization of £60.41 million and a P/E ratio of 652.38.

TClarke Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st will be paid a GBX 1.25 ($0.02) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 0.75%. TClarke’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.10%.

About TClarke

TClarke plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, installation, integration, and maintenance of the mechanical and electrical systems and technologies in the United Kingdom. The company also provides mechanical and electrical contracting and related services to the construction industry and end users; and ICT services.

