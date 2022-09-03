Tavistock Investments (LON:TAVI) Stock Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $9.13

Tavistock Investments Plc (LON:TAVI – Get Rating) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 9.13 ($0.11) and traded as high as GBX 9.20 ($0.11). Tavistock Investments shares last traded at GBX 9 ($0.11), with a volume of 392,447 shares changing hands.

Tavistock Investments Price Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 9.13 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 7.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 6.92 and a quick ratio of 6.92. The company has a market capitalization of £48.60 million and a P/E ratio of 145.83.

Tavistock Investments Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, July 7th were given a dividend of GBX 0.07 ($0.00) per share. This represents a yield of 0.97%. This is a positive change from Tavistock Investments’s previous dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 7th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

About Tavistock Investments

In other news, insider Brian Raven purchased 50,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 9 ($0.11) per share, for a total transaction of £4,500 ($5,437.41). Also, insider Oliver Charles Cooke purchased 100,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 9 ($0.11) per share, with a total value of £9,000 ($10,874.82). Insiders bought a total of 410,000 shares of company stock worth $3,570,000 over the last three months.

Tavistock Investments Plc provides investment management and support services to a network of financial advisers in the United Kingdom. The company offers compliance, regulatory, administration, and accounting services to independent financial advisers and financial advice firms; independent financial advice, financial planning, tax saving, and investment management services to higher net worth private clients; and corporate advisory services to businesses.

