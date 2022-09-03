Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.80-$3.90 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.91. The company issued revenue guidance of $6.90 billion-$6.90 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $6.90 billion.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet cut Tapestry from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Tapestry to $55.00 in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Cowen lifted their price objective on Tapestry from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Tapestry from $50.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Tapestry from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $47.44.

Tapestry Stock Performance

Tapestry stock traded down $0.38 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $34.53. 4,273,752 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,905,503. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.33 billion, a PE ratio of 10.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.36. Tapestry has a fifty-two week low of $26.39 and a fifty-two week high of $47.05. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.75.

Tapestry Increases Dividend

Tapestry ( NYSE:TPR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 18th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.64 billion. Tapestry had a return on equity of 34.37% and a net margin of 12.81%. Tapestry’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.74 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Tapestry will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.48%. This is an increase from Tapestry’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Tapestry’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.65%.

Tapestry declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, May 12th that permits the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the luxury accessories retailer to buy up to 18% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Manesh Dadlani sold 5,602 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.85, for a total value of $206,433.70. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 35,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,315,029.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Thomas A. Glaser sold 39,503 shares of Tapestry stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.38, for a total value of $1,397,616.14. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 243,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,608,696.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Manesh Dadlani sold 5,602 shares of Tapestry stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.85, for a total value of $206,433.70. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 35,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,315,029.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its holdings in Tapestry by 340.7% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 661 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in Tapestry by 955.8% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,098 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 994 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its holdings in Tapestry by 9,680.0% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,956 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 1,936 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in Tapestry by 79.7% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,951 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 865 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Tapestry by 17.2% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 7,778 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $289,000 after buying an additional 1,144 shares during the last quarter. 90.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Tapestry

Tapestry, Inc provides luxury accessories and branded lifestyle products in the United States, Japan, Greater China, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman. The company offers women's accessories, including handbags, such as wallets, money pieces, wristlets, and cosmetic cases; novelty accessories comprising address books, time management and travel accessories, sketchbooks, and portfolios; and key rings and charms.

