Taisho Pharmaceutical (OTCMKTS:TAIPY) Trading 1.2% Higher

Taisho Pharmaceutical Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TAIPY – Get Rating) shares were up 1.2% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $9.33 and last traded at $9.28. Approximately 3,904 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 91% from the average daily volume of 41,116 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.17.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group raised Taisho Pharmaceutical from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 11th.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.37.

Taisho Pharmaceutical Holdings Co, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells over-the-counter (OTC) drugs and prescription pharmaceutical products in Japan and internationally. It operates through Self-Medication Operation Group and Prescription Pharmaceutical Operation Group segments.

