T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) Shares Acquired by Freestone Capital Holdings LLC

Freestone Capital Holdings LLC raised its stake in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) by 36.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,281 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,749 shares during the quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $1,320,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in T-Mobile US by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 1,014,410 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $130,200,000 after purchasing an additional 9,881 shares in the last quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC increased its stake in T-Mobile US by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 495,272 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $63,568,000 after purchasing an additional 39,317 shares in the last quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP acquired a new position in T-Mobile US during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $316,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC increased its stake in T-Mobile US by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 2,843 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $365,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Okabena Investment Services Inc. acquired a new position in T-Mobile US during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,134,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $179.00 to $187.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $152.00 to $158.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $156.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Barclays set a $150.00 price objective on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded shares of T-Mobile US from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $153.00 to $167.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, T-Mobile US has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $169.09.

In other T-Mobile US news, insider Neville R. Ray sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.21, for a total value of $7,260,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 363,902 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,842,209.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other T-Mobile US news, insider Neville R. Ray sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.21, for a total value of $7,260,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 363,902 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,842,209.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CMO Michael J. Katz sold 22,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.06, for a total transaction of $3,191,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 106,077 shares in the company, valued at $15,387,529.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 101,846 shares of company stock worth $14,808,930 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:TMUS opened at $141.98 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $101.51 and a fifty-two week high of $148.04. The stock has a market cap of $178.05 billion, a PE ratio of 103.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.48. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $140.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $132.37.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $1.02. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 2.14% and a return on equity of 6.59%. The business had revenue of $19.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.78 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to 108.7 million customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale markets. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, and tablets and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories.

