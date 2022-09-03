Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) Shares Sold by Great West Life Assurance Co. Can

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can trimmed its holdings in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Rating) by 5.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 206,379 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 12,327 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned 0.13% of Synopsys worth $72,270,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc purchased a new stake in Synopsys during the first quarter valued at about $240,000. AIA Group Ltd lifted its position in Synopsys by 39.2% in the 1st quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 1,292 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $431,000 after buying an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Synopsys by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 27,883 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $10,275,000 after buying an additional 740 shares during the period. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC now owns 71,297 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $23,761,000 after acquiring an additional 4,244 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems grew its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 9,780 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,259,000 after acquiring an additional 599 shares in the last quarter. 84.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Synopsys news, Director Mercedes Johnson sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $360.00, for a total transaction of $720,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,924,560. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Mercedes Johnson sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $360.00, for a total transaction of $720,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,346 shares in the company, valued at $1,924,560. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 3,463 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.00, for a total value of $1,142,790.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 22,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,465,590. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 67,645 shares of company stock valued at $23,176,478 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Synopsys Price Performance

Several research firms have recently commented on SNPS. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Synopsys from $375.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Synopsys from $380.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on shares of Synopsys from $390.00 to $405.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Synopsys in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $440.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Synopsys from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $325.00 to $360.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $401.73.

Synopsys stock opened at $330.56 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $50.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.16, a P/E/G ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 1.22. Synopsys, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $255.02 and a fifty-two week high of $391.17. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $342.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $316.96.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The semiconductor company reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. Synopsys had a net margin of 20.86% and a return on equity of 18.29%. The business’s revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.27 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Synopsys, Inc. will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Synopsys Profile

(Get Rating)

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. The company offers Fusion Design Platform that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification Continuum Platform that provides virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

Recommended Stories

