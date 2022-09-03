Swisscom (OTCMKTS:SCMWY) Sets New 52-Week Low at $51.41

Swisscom AG (OTCMKTS:SCMWY – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $51.41 and last traded at $51.67, with a volume of 35629 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $51.62.

A number of research firms have commented on SCMWY. UBS Group downgraded shares of Swisscom from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, June 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Swisscom from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $480.00.

The company has a market capitalization of $266.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.80, a PEG ratio of 7.55 and a beta of 0.14. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $56.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

Swisscom AG provides telecommunication services primarily in Switzerland, Italy, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Swisscom Switzerland, Fastweb, and Other Operating. The company offers mobile and fixed-network services, such as telephony, broadband, TV, and mobile offerings, as well as sells terminal equipment; and telecom and communications solutions for large corporations and small and medium-sized enterprises.

