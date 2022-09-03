SWEDISH ORPHAN/S (OTCMKTS:SWTUY) Shares Down 1.2%

SWEDISH ORPHAN/S (OTCMKTS:SWTUY – Get Rating) was down 1.2% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $24.38 and last traded at $24.38. Approximately 200 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 88% from the average daily volume of 1,665 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.67.
SWEDISH ORPHAN/S Stock Down 1.2 %
The business has a 50-day moving average price of $24.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.38. The company has a market capitalization of $6.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.81.
SWEDISH ORPHAN/S Company Profile
Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (publ), an integrated biotechnology company, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the therapeutic areas of haemophilia, inflammation, and genetic and lysosomal diseases. The company offers Elocta to treat haemophilia A; and Alprolix to treat haemophilia B.
