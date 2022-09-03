Swedish Match AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWMAY) Shares Cross Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $10.17

Swedish Match AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWMAY – Get Rating) passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.17 and traded as low as $9.85. Swedish Match AB (publ) shares last traded at $9.91, with a volume of 241,086 shares traded.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Swedish Match AB (publ) from SEK 80 to SEK 106 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 16th. DNB Markets lowered Swedish Match AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. UBS Group lowered shares of Swedish Match AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Swedish Match AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Swedish Match AB (publ) from SEK 88 to SEK 125 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $107.00.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $10.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.08. The company has a market cap of $15.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.52 and a beta of 0.42.

Swedish Match AB (publ) develops, manufactures, markets, and sells snus and moist snuff, lights, and other tobacco products in Scandinavia, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Smokefree, Cigars, and Lights segments. It provides snus and pouch products, nicotine pouches, nicotine free products, and moist snuff under the General, Göteborgs Rapé, Kaliber, Kronan, Ettan, Grov, Catch, G.3, The Lab, Nick & Johnny, Thunder, VOLT, Swave, ZYN, G.4, Onico, Qvitt, Longhorn, and Timber Wolf brand names.

