Suzuki Motor (OTCMKTS:SZKMY) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Suzuki Motor (OTCMKTS:SZKMY – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.15-$2.15 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $30.11 billion-$30.11 billion.
Suzuki Motor Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:SZKMY opened at $141.10 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $132.78 and a 200-day moving average of $131.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.33 billion, a PE ratio of 15.25 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Suzuki Motor has a 12 month low of $110.39 and a 12 month high of $199.94.
About Suzuki Motor
