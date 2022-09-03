Sureserve Group (LON:SUR) Stock Price Down 3.3%

Sureserve Group plc (LON:SUR – Get Rating) shares were down 3.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 80 ($0.97) and last traded at GBX 81.20 ($0.98). Approximately 289,704 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 8% from the average daily volume of 269,428 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 84 ($1.01).

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “house stock” rating on shares of Sureserve Group in a report on Tuesday, May 17th.

Get Sureserve Group alerts:

Sureserve Group Stock Up 1.0 %

The stock has a market capitalization of £135.83 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,190.00. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 84.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 83.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.76, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

About Sureserve Group

Sureserve Group plc provides compliance and energy support services in the United Kingdom. It offers gas compliance services, including emergency call out facilities, service programs to meet compliance requirements, installations and repairs to gas appliances and systems, void works, building and associated works, electrical installations and repair, legionella risk assessment, and carbon monoxide and smoke detector installation services to local authority, housing association, and charity customers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Sureserve Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sureserve Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.