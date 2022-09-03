SuperCom (NASDAQ:SPCB) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of SuperCom (NASDAQ:SPCB – Get Rating) in a report released on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Separately, Maxim Group initiated coverage on shares of SuperCom in a report on Monday, August 15th. They set a buy rating and a $1.00 target price on the stock.

SuperCom Stock Performance

NASDAQ:SPCB opened at $0.37 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.97, a quick ratio of 4.42 and a current ratio of 5.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.06 million, a P/E ratio of -0.66 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.41. SuperCom has a fifty-two week low of $0.26 and a fifty-two week high of $1.30.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SuperCom

SuperCom ( NASDAQ:SPCB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The industrial products company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.22 million for the quarter. SuperCom had a negative return on equity of 81.16% and a negative net margin of 105.03%. Equities research analysts forecast that SuperCom will post -0.11 EPS for the current year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in SuperCom stock. UBS Group AG bought a new position in shares of SuperCom Ltd. (NASDAQ:SPCB – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 63,593 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,000. UBS Group AG owned approximately 0.18% of SuperCom as of its most recent SEC filing. 7.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About SuperCom

SuperCom Ltd. provides digital identity, Internet of Things and connectivity, and cyber security products and solutions to governments, and private and public organizations worldwide. It offers MAGNA, a common platform for national ID registries, e-passports, biometric visas, automated fingerprint identification systems, digitized driver's licenses, and electronic voter registration and election management.

