Super Zero Protocol Price Reaches $0.11 (SERO)

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded 1.4% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on September 3rd. In the last seven days, Super Zero Protocol has traded down 15.6% against the US dollar. One Super Zero Protocol coin can currently be bought for about $0.11 or 0.00000537 BTC on exchanges. Super Zero Protocol has a total market cap of $38.96 million and approximately $1.35 million worth of Super Zero Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1,555.73 or 0.07857618 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $32.30 or 0.00163142 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000014 BTC.

WhaleRoom (WHL) traded 19.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00007088 BTC.

Etho Protocol (ETHO) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0241 or 0.00000122 BTC.

Transaction Service fee (TSF) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0630 or 0.00000325 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Expanse (EXP) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0094 or 0.00000048 BTC.

Smart Music (MUSIC) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Akroma (AKA) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

About Super Zero Protocol

Super Zero Protocol (CRYPTO:SERO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 22nd, 2019. Super Zero Protocol’s total supply is 618,331,590 coins and its circulating supply is 366,625,514 coins. Super Zero Protocol’s official Twitter account is @SEROdotCASH. The official website for Super Zero Protocol is sero.cash. Super Zero Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/@SERO.CASH.

Buying and Selling Super Zero Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “SERO is a privacy coin Protocol supporting smart contract using Zero-Knowledge Proof. SERO adopt innovative UTXO+Account mixed mode. SERO is also a Privacy Protection platform which allows developers to issue privacy coins and use them in DApps, that means DApps can have Privacy features. It built a Zero-Knowledge Proof encryption library “Super-ZK” which is 20+ times faster than the latest zk-SNARKs (Sapling upgrade) that Zcash uses. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Super Zero Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Super Zero Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Super Zero Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

