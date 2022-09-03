Sun (New) (SUN) Price Hits $0.0059 on Exchanges

Sun (New) (SUN) traded up 2.3% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on September 3rd. Sun (New) has a market cap of $51.32 million and approximately $17.44 million worth of Sun (New) was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Sun (New) has traded 4.9% higher against the dollar. One Sun (New) coin can currently be bought for $0.0059 or 0.00000030 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tarality (TARAL) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005051 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005051 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 48.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $154.36 or 0.00779656 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005051 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001664 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002416 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $19,798.96 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Sun (New) Coin Profile

SUN is a coin. Its genesis date was September 7th, 2020. Sun (New)’s total supply is 19,900,730,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,701,211,472 coins. Sun (New)’s official Twitter account is @defi_sunio.

Sun (New) Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “SUN is a social experiment filled with unlimited imaginations. It is a crucial component of the TRON DeFi. Together with the other developed decentralized finance (DeFi) projects, it enriches the whole TRON ecosystem. It may also take part in decentralized lending, insurance, liquidity, stable coins, etc. SUN is completely initiated, driven and developed by the SUN community. All of SUN’s functionalities will be implemented by open-source smart contracts, and is wholly operated by the community. The functionalities are developed based on community initiatives. All proposals and decision making are voted via SUN within the community, minority obeys majority. SUN will be deployed to the TRON Virtual Machine with smart contract, becoming a nexus closely correlated with other existing DeFi projects Telegram | Whitepaper “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sun (New) directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sun (New) should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Sun (New) using one of the exchanges listed above.

