Südzucker (ETR:SZU) Stock Price Down 0.5%

Südzucker AG (ETR:SZU – Get Rating) fell 0.5% on Friday . The company traded as low as €13.51 ($13.79) and last traded at €13.59 ($13.87). 96,483 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 77% from the average session volume of 410,903 shares. The stock had previously closed at €13.66 ($13.94).

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €11.00 ($11.22) price objective on Südzucker in a report on Monday, May 30th. set a €12.00 ($12.24) price target on shares of Südzucker in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Barclays set a €14.50 ($14.80) price objective on shares of Südzucker in a research note on Friday, July 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €15.00 ($15.31) target price on shares of Südzucker in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €14.60 ($14.90) target price on shares of Südzucker in a research note on Friday, August 12th.

Get Südzucker alerts:

Südzucker Stock Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average of €14.06 and a 200-day moving average of €12.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.77 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.19.

Südzucker Company Profile

Südzucker AG produces and sells sugar products in Germany and internationally. It operates through five segments: Sugar, Special Products, CropEnergies, Starch, and Fruit. The Sugar segment produces and sells sugar, sugar specialty products, glucose syrup, and animal feed to food industry, retailers, and agriculture markets, as well as offers by-products of sugar.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Südzucker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Südzucker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.