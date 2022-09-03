StockNews.com Upgrades Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC) to Buy

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Tuesday.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on LSCC. Cowen increased their price target on Lattice Semiconductor from $70.00 to $78.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Craig Hallum cut their price target on Lattice Semiconductor from $60.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Cowen increased their price target on Lattice Semiconductor from $70.00 to $78.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price target on Lattice Semiconductor from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Susquehanna increased their price target on Lattice Semiconductor from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $74.88.

Get Lattice Semiconductor alerts:

Lattice Semiconductor Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of Lattice Semiconductor stock opened at $52.25 on Tuesday. Lattice Semiconductor has a one year low of $43.41 and a one year high of $85.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.96 and a quick ratio of 2.23. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $56.23 and its 200 day moving average is $54.45. The firm has a market cap of $7.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.78 and a beta of 1.21.

Insider Transactions at Lattice Semiconductor

Lattice Semiconductor ( NASDAQ:LSCC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.02. Lattice Semiconductor had a return on equity of 34.11% and a net margin of 23.20%. The company had revenue of $161.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $157.98 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.15 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Lattice Semiconductor will post 1.32 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Mark Jon Nelson sold 917 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.53, for a total value of $58,257.01. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 32,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,056,974.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Mark Jon Nelson sold 917 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.53, for a total transaction of $58,257.01. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 32,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,056,974.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Stephen Douglass sold 2,512 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.90, for a total value of $130,372.80. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 115,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,982,980.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 108,195 shares of company stock valued at $6,236,814 over the last ninety days. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Lattice Semiconductor

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LSCC. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 54.1% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 54,788 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,222,000 after acquiring an additional 19,241 shares during the last quarter. abrdn plc increased its position in Lattice Semiconductor by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 1,079,819 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $83,210,000 after buying an additional 9,529 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Lattice Semiconductor by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 123,218 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $9,495,000 after buying an additional 6,367 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in Lattice Semiconductor by 65.6% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 91,453 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,048,000 after buying an additional 36,240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Lattice Semiconductor by 23.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 606,299 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $46,722,000 after buying an additional 117,148 shares during the last quarter. 95.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lattice Semiconductor Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells semiconductor products in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company offers field programmable gate arrays that consist of four product families, including the Certus-NX and ECP, Mach, iCE40, and CrossLink. It also provides video connectivity application specific standard products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Lattice Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lattice Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.