StockNews.com Upgrades Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB) to Buy

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on DB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from €15.00 ($15.31) to €13.00 ($13.27) and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from €11.00 ($11.22) to €10.00 ($10.20) in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $13.38.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Price Performance

Shares of DB opened at $8.27 on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft has a 12-month low of $7.54 and a 12-month high of $16.70. The business’s fifty day moving average is $8.56 and its 200 day moving average is $10.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09. The stock has a market cap of $17.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.55, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.35.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

About Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in DB. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 170,461 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,131,000 after acquiring an additional 11,077 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 146.7% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 50,567 shares of the bank’s stock worth $632,000 after acquiring an additional 30,070 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 983,563 shares of the bank’s stock worth $12,295,000 after acquiring an additional 23,994 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC increased its holdings in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 57,128 shares of the bank’s stock worth $714,000 after acquiring an additional 5,802 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its holdings in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 25.1% in the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 118,920 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,487,000 after acquiring an additional 23,865 shares during the last quarter.

(Get Rating)

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft provides investment, financial, and related products and services to private individuals, corporate entities, and institutional clients worldwide. Its Corporate Bank segment provides cash management, trade finance and lending, trust and agency, foreign exchange, and securities services, as well as risk management solutions.

Read More

