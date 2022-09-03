StockNews.com Upgrades Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB) to Buy

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday.
A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on DB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from €15.00 ($15.31) to €13.00 ($13.27) and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from €11.00 ($11.22) to €10.00 ($10.20) in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $13.38.
Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Price Performance
Shares of DB opened at $8.27 on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft has a 12-month low of $7.54 and a 12-month high of $16.70. The business’s fifty day moving average is $8.56 and its 200 day moving average is $10.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09. The stock has a market cap of $17.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.55, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.35.
Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft provides investment, financial, and related products and services to private individuals, corporate entities, and institutional clients worldwide. Its Corporate Bank segment provides cash management, trade finance and lending, trust and agency, foreign exchange, and securities services, as well as risk management solutions.
