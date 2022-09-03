StockNews.com Downgrades Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY) to Hold

StockNews.com lowered shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp to $17.50 in a report on Monday, July 4th. DA Davidson dropped their target price on shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp to $20.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd.

Central Valley Community Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of CVCY stock opened at $17.79 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.57. The company has a market capitalization of $208.48 million, a P/E ratio of 8.17 and a beta of 0.86. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $16.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.88. Central Valley Community Bancorp has a 52 week low of $14.16 and a 52 week high of $23.99.

Central Valley Community Bancorp Announces Dividend

Central Valley Community Bancorp ( NASDAQ:CVCY Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $20.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.13 million. Central Valley Community Bancorp had a net margin of 31.00% and a return on equity of 12.14%. On average, analysts expect that Central Valley Community Bancorp will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 5th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 4th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.70%. Central Valley Community Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.02%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Central Valley Community Bancorp

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp by 72.3% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,313 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 1,390 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp by 127.0% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 25,314 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $367,000 after buying an additional 14,162 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp by 71.9% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 109,218 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,584,000 after buying an additional 45,697 shares in the last quarter. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. grew its stake in shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp by 52.0% in the second quarter. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 167,680 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,431,000 after buying an additional 57,338 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp by 37.8% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 166,556 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,415,000 after buying an additional 45,700 shares in the last quarter. 45.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Central Valley Community Bancorp

Central Valley Community Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for the Central Valley Community Bank that provides various commercial banking services to small and middle-market businesses and individuals in the central valley area of California. The company accepts demand, savings, and time deposits; certificates of deposit; and non-interest-bearing demand deposits, as well as provides NOW and money market accounts.

