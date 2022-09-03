StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Recon Technology (NASDAQ:RCON)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Recon Technology (NASDAQ:RCON – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Recon Technology Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ RCON opened at $0.67 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.85. Recon Technology has a 52 week low of $0.62 and a 52 week high of $3.50. The company has a current ratio of 8.14, a quick ratio of 8.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Recon Technology stock. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Recon Technology, Ltd. (NASDAQ:RCON – Get Rating) by 161.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 43,931 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,151 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC owned 0.15% of Recon Technology worth $47,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 21.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Recon Technology

Recon Technology, Ltd. provides hardware, software, and on-site services to companies in the petroleum mining and extraction industry in the People's Republic of China. The company offers equipment, tools, and other hardware related to oilfield production and management, and transportation; and develops and sells industrial automation control and information solutions.

