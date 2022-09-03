StockNews.com Begins Coverage on L.B. Foster (NASDAQ:FSTR)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of L.B. Foster (NASDAQ:FSTR – Get Rating) in a research note released on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Separately, B. Riley lifted their target price on L.B. Foster from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th.

Shares of FSTR opened at $12.45 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 1.34. L.B. Foster has a 1 year low of $12.04 and a 1 year high of $17.48. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.14. The firm has a market cap of $136.07 million, a P/E ratio of 56.55 and a beta of 0.94.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FSTR. Systematic Financial Management LP increased its holdings in shares of L.B. Foster by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 35,788 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $492,000 after purchasing an additional 2,835 shares in the last quarter. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA lifted its stake in shares of L.B. Foster by 2.3% in the second quarter. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA now owns 398,813 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,133,000 after buying an additional 8,950 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in L.B. Foster by 72.7% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 52,434 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $805,000 after buying an additional 22,076 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of L.B. Foster in the fourth quarter worth about $24,663,000. 69.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

L.B. Foster Company provides engineered and manufactured products and services for the building and infrastructure projects worldwide. The company's Rail, Technologies, and Services segment offers new rail to passenger and short line freight railroads, industrial companies, and rail contractors; used rails; rail accessories, including track spikes and anchors, bolts, angle bars, tie plates, and other products; power rail, direct fixation fasteners, coverboards, and special accessories; and trackwork products, as well as engineers and manufactures insulated rail joints and related accessories.

