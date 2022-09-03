StockNews.com Begins Coverage on L.B. Foster (NASDAQ:FSTR)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of L.B. Foster (NASDAQ:FSTR – Get Rating) in a research note released on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the basic materials company’s stock.
Separately, B. Riley lifted their target price on L.B. Foster from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th.
L.B. Foster Trading Down 1.5 %
Shares of FSTR opened at $12.45 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 1.34. L.B. Foster has a 1 year low of $12.04 and a 1 year high of $17.48. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.14. The firm has a market cap of $136.07 million, a P/E ratio of 56.55 and a beta of 0.94.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On L.B. Foster
L.B. Foster Company Profile
L.B. Foster Company provides engineered and manufactured products and services for the building and infrastructure projects worldwide. The company's Rail, Technologies, and Services segment offers new rail to passenger and short line freight railroads, industrial companies, and rail contractors; used rails; rail accessories, including track spikes and anchors, bolts, angle bars, tie plates, and other products; power rail, direct fixation fasteners, coverboards, and special accessories; and trackwork products, as well as engineers and manufactures insulated rail joints and related accessories.

