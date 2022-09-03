Stewart Information Services Co. (NYSE:STC) Shares Acquired by Panagora Asset Management Inc.

Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Stewart Information Services Co. (NYSE:STC – Get Rating) by 21.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 159,480 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,248 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.59% of Stewart Information Services worth $9,666,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Stewart Information Services by 55.1% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 14,416 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $874,000 after purchasing an additional 5,120 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Stewart Information Services by 38.0% during the 1st quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 16,026 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $971,000 after purchasing an additional 4,415 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Stewart Information Services by 25.8% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 112,040 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $6,791,000 after purchasing an additional 22,982 shares in the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Stewart Information Services by 165.6% during the 1st quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 19,577 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,187,000 after purchasing an additional 12,205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its holdings in shares of Stewart Information Services by 41.3% during the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 40,337 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,445,000 after purchasing an additional 11,791 shares in the last quarter. 91.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently commented on STC shares. BTIG Research cut their price target on shares of Stewart Information Services from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 8th. StockNews.com raised shares of Stewart Information Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th.

Insider Transactions at Stewart Information Services

Stewart Information Services Trading Up 3.2 %

In other Stewart Information Services news, CEO Frederick H. Eppinger purchased 1,500 shares of Stewart Information Services stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $48.91 per share, with a total value of $73,365.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 94,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,634,809.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of STC stock opened at $51.74 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $52.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.19. The company has a current ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.81 and a beta of 1.14. Stewart Information Services Co. has a twelve month low of $45.63 and a twelve month high of $81.00.

Stewart Information Services (NYSE:STC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The insurance provider reported $2.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $844.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $757.03 million. Stewart Information Services had a net margin of 8.40% and a return on equity of 22.56%. The company’s revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.17 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Stewart Information Services Co. will post 7.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Stewart Information Services Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.48%. This is a boost from Stewart Information Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Stewart Information Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.95%.

Stewart Information Services Profile

Stewart Information Services Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides title insurance and real estate transaction related services. The company operates in two segments, Title, and Ancillary Services and Corporate. The Title segment is involved in searching, examining, closing, and insuring the condition of the title to real property.

