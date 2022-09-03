Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Shares Bought by Quent Capital LLC

Quent Capital LLC raised its stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 52.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,653 shares of the coffee company’s stock after purchasing an additional 915 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $241,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in shares of Starbucks by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 153,913 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $14,001,000 after acquiring an additional 5,802 shares in the last quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC raised its position in shares of Starbucks by 15.8% during the 1st quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 62,435 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $5,680,000 after acquiring an additional 8,532 shares in the last quarter. Leeward Financial Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Starbucks by 38.6% during the 1st quarter. Leeward Financial Partners LLC now owns 17,776 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,617,000 after acquiring an additional 4,953 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Starbucks by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 2,124,832 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $193,296,000 after acquiring an additional 129,898 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Providence Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Starbucks by 28.5% during the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 44,562 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $4,054,000 after acquiring an additional 9,882 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Starbucks alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SBUX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Cowen raised their target price on Starbucks from $94.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Cowen lifted their price target on Starbucks from $94.00 to $104.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Starbucks from $84.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Barclays lifted their price target on Starbucks from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $103.35.

Starbucks Stock Down 2.9 %

SBUX opened at $82.94 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $95.17 billion, a PE ratio of 23.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $82.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $81.89. Starbucks Co. has a fifty-two week low of $68.39 and a fifty-two week high of $120.76.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The coffee company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.07. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 47.28% and a net margin of 13.03%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.01 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 2.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Starbucks Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th were issued a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.36%. Starbucks’s payout ratio is currently 55.21%.

Starbucks Profile

(Get Rating)

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.